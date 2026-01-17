Andhra Pradesh burglar held for house thefts in Mysuru

January 17, 2026

Was a call centre employee with B.Sc Computer Science degree

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kuvempunagar Police have arrested a notorious burglar from Andhra Pradesh who was involved in a series of house burglaries at Vasu Layout and Ramakrishnanagar in city. The Police have recovered silver articles and cash and seized the car used for the crime.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Dwarakapudi Venkateshwara Reddy (34), a resident of Ravulapalem in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District (formerly East Godavari) of Andhra Pradesh. He was employed at a call centre and holds a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science.

Jail stay and Chamundi Hill visit

Police said the accused had been committing house burglaries since 2017 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He had earlier been lodged in jail in Puducherry and was released on bail about 20 days ago.

After his release, Reddy drove to Mysuru in his Ford Figo car and visited Chamundi Hill, where he had darshan of the Goddess. He then began scouting various areas of the city for locked houses, targeting only houses that were locked and committing burglaries between 1 am and 4 am, the Police said.

On Dec. 31, the accused broke into the house of Prof. Nagabhushan at Vasu Layout while the family was away in Ballari. He ransacked the house and decamped with about 150 grams of silver articles, Rs. 7,000 in cash and three CCTV cameras.

On the same night, he targeted another locked house belonging to Ananthapadmanabha, a retired bank employee, on 5th Main, 1st Cross, Ramakrishnanagar ‘H’ Block.

Unable to break open the main door, he gained entry through a window and fled with about 40 grams of silver coins and Rs. 60,000 in cash. Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras.

Following the burglaries, complaints were lodged at the Kuvempunagar Police Station. Based on CCTV footage, the police circulated details of the Figo car used by the accused.

Arrest in Hassan

On Jan. 6, the Kuvempunagar Police received information from Hassan Police that a car matching the description was parked in the town. Inspector Yogesh and his team rushed to Hassan, located the vehicle, and kept surveillance.

When the accused returned to the car, he was arrested and brought to Mysuru. Police said that after parking his car, the accused would move around on foot to identify locked houses.

Police also noted that during the burglaries, the accused did not enter the pooja rooms or steal valuables kept there. The accused was produced before a city Court on Jan. 7 and remanded to judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, and Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Kumar guided Kuvempunagar Inspector Yogesh and his team in the arrest and seizure operation.

Residents laud Kuvempunagar Police

The Kuvempunagar Police have earned the appreciation of residents of Ramakrishnanagar for their efficiency and professionalism in swiftly arresting the accused.

Thanking the Police on behalf of the residents, Achuta Rao, a resident of Ramakrishnanagar, wrote to Star of Mysore this morning and said that the prompt and dedicated efforts of the Police in cracking the case within a short time underscored their constant vigilance and commitment to public safety.

He said the timely action not only ensured quick justice but also restored a strong sense of security and confidence among residents. The people of the area have commended the Police for their efforts in maintaining law and order and safeguarding community safety.