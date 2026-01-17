Two-day national seminar on Bahuroopi Baba Saheb begins in city

January 17, 2026

Senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan shares his views

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Indian Constitution is not only the culmination of the freedom struggle, but also an impetus for the developments that occurred globally after World War II. The defeat of Nazi fascism, the end of imperialism and the global influence in upholding human rights have had a major influence on structuring the Constitution,” said senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day national seminar ‘Bahuroopi Baba Saheb – March towards Equality’ as part of the ongoing Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival organised by Rangayana at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises, he said that remembering Dr. Ambedkar, in such seminars, should not be restricted to an emotional factor, but rather it should be a medium to understand the ongoing global issues through his thinking.

Violation of Intl. Laws

“Currently, the international laws are being violated by powerful countries. The attacks on Palestine, Ukraine and other countries are examples of exploitation of international laws through a well-planned attack. These efforts to topple the goods of global achievements post World War II can prove to be dangerous. Money power has become a major force behind politics, which is evident in both USA and India. US President Donald Trump’s administration cannot be considered as a result of one person’s disequilibrium. There are external business and financial interests which are influencing administrative decisions,” he added.

Political scenario

Similarly, the current political scenario in India cannot be treated only as a result of one person’s or an organisation’s work, but as an effort from financial and economic powers to dilute the Constitution and curb the rights of the minorities, dalits, women and the tribals, he pointed out.

Stating that such seminars and events should derive inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar in finding medicines for wounds that the country has suffered, SiddharthVaradarajan added that Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur, has made an effort to spread the ideologies of Dr. Ambedkar in society through various mediums, including theatre plays, films and seminars, among others, during national theatre festival.

Call for youths

Speaking on the occasion, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, “There has been a continuous attempt to weaken the spirit of the Constitution. The youth must come forward to stall such acts to uphold the aspirations of the Constitution.”

Books on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and a calendar brought out by the Department of Social Welfare were released on the occasion.