‘Krishi Brahmanda’ boosts GI products of Mysore
News

‘Krishi Brahmanda’ boosts GI products of Mysore

January 17, 2026

Nanjangud: With Nanjangud Rasabale (Nanjangud Banana), Mysore Veelyedele (Mysore Betel Leaves) and Mysore Mallige (Mysore Jasmine), the Geographical Indicator (GI) products of Mysuru district, nearing their extinction, the ongoing Krishi Mela, at Suttur Jathra in Suttur Srikshetra, Nanjangud taluk in the district, has provided a perfect platform to conserve them for posterity.

The Krishi Mela titled ‘Krishi Brahmanda’ forming one-acre land, encourages farmers to give priority to grow such crops, with the experts providing required guidance on how to command a better price with a better market facility, along with exporting crops to foreign countries.

Banana

For example, Banana, which is one among the largely grown horticultural crops is known for varieties like; Nanjangud Rasabale, Elakki Bale, Pachch Bale (G9), which are popular among consumers too. The banana plants are prone to diseases like Panama Wilt and fungal infections, which generally come to notice only after seven months of plantation. The agricultural experts at the Mela, with the help of demonstration, educate the farmers on methods to be followed, to protect Banana plants from diseases.

Paddy varieties

As an alternative to Jyothi variety of paddy, which is more susceptible to diseases, the experts recommend the cultivation of four other paddy varieties like Sahyadri Red, KMP 220, Daksha and KMP 225, which is succinctly explained in a demonstration.

Greens rich in nutrients like- Chakramuni and Nugge and vegetables like tomato, brinjal, ladies finger and several other crops, are cultivated here as part of a demonstration.

Small farmers

READ ALSO  Devotees swarm Suttur for Rathotsava

It is intended at making small land holding farmers self-sufficient, by adopting mixed farming methods, with the aid of drip irrigation to maintain moisture of the land. The inter-cropping is another method of farming, that assures win-win  situation for farmers.

While not many take the risk of growing another crop as an inter-crop with sugarcane, the Krishi Mela encourages farmers to grow Avare, Halasande, Uddu and Hesaru Kalu. They contribute to the improvement of soil fertility and boost the yield of the main crop.

By adopting Akkadi Salu method, the land can be divided into six rows. While maize crop seeds can be sowed in four rows, thogari bele can be sown in two rows. The revenue can be generated from either of the two crops, to minimise the loss suffered from another.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching