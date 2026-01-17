‘Krishi Brahmanda’ boosts GI products of Mysore

January 17, 2026

Nanjangud: With Nanjangud Rasabale (Nanjangud Banana), Mysore Veelyedele (Mysore Betel Leaves) and Mysore Mallige (Mysore Jasmine), the Geographical Indicator (GI) products of Mysuru district, nearing their extinction, the ongoing Krishi Mela, at Suttur Jathra in Suttur Srikshetra, Nanjangud taluk in the district, has provided a perfect platform to conserve them for posterity.

The Krishi Mela titled ‘Krishi Brahmanda’ forming one-acre land, encourages farmers to give priority to grow such crops, with the experts providing required guidance on how to command a better price with a better market facility, along with exporting crops to foreign countries.

Banana

For example, Banana, which is one among the largely grown horticultural crops is known for varieties like; Nanjangud Rasabale, Elakki Bale, Pachch Bale (G9), which are popular among consumers too. The banana plants are prone to diseases like Panama Wilt and fungal infections, which generally come to notice only after seven months of plantation. The agricultural experts at the Mela, with the help of demonstration, educate the farmers on methods to be followed, to protect Banana plants from diseases.

Paddy varieties

As an alternative to Jyothi variety of paddy, which is more susceptible to diseases, the experts recommend the cultivation of four other paddy varieties like Sahyadri Red, KMP 220, Daksha and KMP 225, which is succinctly explained in a demonstration.

Greens rich in nutrients like- Chakramuni and Nugge and vegetables like tomato, brinjal, ladies finger and several other crops, are cultivated here as part of a demonstration.

Small farmers

It is intended at making small land holding farmers self-sufficient, by adopting mixed farming methods, with the aid of drip irrigation to maintain moisture of the land. The inter-cropping is another method of farming, that assures win-win situation for farmers.

While not many take the risk of growing another crop as an inter-crop with sugarcane, the Krishi Mela encourages farmers to grow Avare, Halasande, Uddu and Hesaru Kalu. They contribute to the improvement of soil fertility and boost the yield of the main crop.

By adopting Akkadi Salu method, the land can be divided into six rows. While maize crop seeds can be sowed in four rows, thogari bele can be sown in two rows. The revenue can be generated from either of the two crops, to minimise the loss suffered from another.