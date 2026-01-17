PRASHAD scheme atop Chamundi Hill: Protests erupt; works halt

January 17, 2026

Hill residents, Hindu activists seek clarity on legal approvals and heritage safeguards

Mysore/Mysuru: Work on the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) project at Chamundi Hill was halted last evening following a protest by residents of the Hill and Hindu social activists, who demanded clarity on legal approvals and heritage safeguards.

Although the High Court had issued notices to the Central and State Governments earlier this week, construction activity continued at the site through the morning.

By afternoon, villagers and activists gathered in large numbers, blocking the work and staging a sit-in protest by spreading tarpaulin sheets at the location where digging was underway.

The petition that led to the High Court’s intervention was filed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, questioning both the legitimacy of the project and the authority implementing it.

The High Court has directed the Governments to explain the details of the project and adjourned the matter to Feb. 13.

Following this, the State Government instructed the Tourism Department and the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority to compile and submit all records related to the ongoing development works.

Unauthorised work: Residents

Protesters alleged that construction was being carried out without mandatory land acquisition orders or clearance from Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. They warned that unauthorised work at the site could damage the Temple’s traditional and cultural heritage.

Officials of the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, however, maintained that the project had received Government approval. However, the protesters insisted that no work would be permitted until all legal documents were produced.

As the protest intensified with hundreds of villagers joining in, Inspector Dhanaraj of the Krishnaraja Police Station arrived at the spot along with additional personnel.

Officials assured the agitators that the required documents would be provided soon, but they remained firm that construction would not resume until clear records were presented.

The halted work was being carried out to the left of the Chamundeshwari Temple, at the site traditionally used for the Dasara inauguration ceremony.

The project involved the construction of a Saalumantapa (queue shelter) to accommodate about 2,000 devotees. Earth movers had begun digging the road and marking pillar locations. However, strong opposition forced the work to stop, following which earth movers and other equipment were removed from the site.

DC clarifies…

We stopped the work last night following protests. Construction will resume on Jan. 19, with Police protection. Full-fledged work will commence thereafter and all precautions will be taken to ensure that there are no further protests. The contractor has already dumped all construction materials atop the Hill and work will not be stopped under any circumstances. — G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner