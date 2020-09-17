ADGP Bhaskar Rao inspects security at KRS, Airport

September 17, 2020

‘Any security lapse will be treated as serious offence’

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Internal Security Division) Bhaskar Rao inspected security arrangements at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli and also at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district yesterday.

He arrived at the Airport at around 11.30 am and inspected security provided by 63 personnel of Karnataka Industrial Security Force (KISF). Interacting with them, Rao said with the resumption of inter-State and intra-State flights, responsibility on them has increased.

“You must make routine inspection of the whole area of the Airport. Protruding tree branches all along the compound wall should be trimmed and shrubs must be cleared as wild growth will attract wild animals and reptiles. With the steady flow of air passengers, you must be extra vigilant and must coordinate with Mysuru City and District Police. Information exchange and coordination becomes crucial here,” he told officers and personnel.

Later, the ADGP visited KRS Dam, Brindavan Gardens and interacted with over 250 KISF personnel who are guarding the entire area 24X7. The team is led by six Inspectors and ten Sub-Inspectors. Besides, personnel from local KRS Police Station are also assisting in security duty.

Rao told the KISF personnel that the Dam was closed for nearly six months and now it has opened for the general public. “All CCTV cameras installed inside the Dam area must be in working condition. It should be checked daily and repairs must be undertaken if needed. Any security lapse will be treated as a serious offence and those responsible will face tough action,” he told the personnel.

“Keep your eyes and ears open round-the-clock and any issue, even if it is a minor must be brought to the notice of higher-ups immediately. Daily report must be sent to the Government without fail. You must be alert,” he added.

Bhaskar Rao also visited the entry and exit points, Dam area, the Brindavan Gardens, walking path and other important installations and reviewed security apparatus.

Srirangapatna Deputy Superintendent of Police Arun Nagegowda, Circle Inspector Yogesh, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited Executive Engineer Raju, Assistant Executive Engineer Vasudev and others were present during the inspection.