Adopt technology to conduct online classes: Govt. Advisor to educational institutions
COVID-19, News

April 3, 2020

Bengaluru: Prof. M.R. Doreswamy, Advisor to the State Government on Education Reforms, has suggested all higher educational institutions to adopt technology to conduct live classes during COVID-19 crisis.

In a communication released to the media, Doreswamy said, “All private and Government institutions with technological capacity may contextually offer live lecture sessions to their students.”

Some of the institutions have already implemented this. However, their number is very small. With abundant technology infrastructure at the majority of the institutions, including Government and aided institutions, which have upgraded technology infrastructure with Central and State Government funds, schemes, adopting technology for educational services is not difficult, he said.

Special responsibilities

Also, Universities and autonomous Colleges have special responsibilities as mentor institutions as they have the plentiful experience, he added.

With the educational institutions being closed, the institutions should effectively handle the situation to maintain the academic calendar. Deviation in this would greatly impact the stakeholders with students losing an academic year and parents and Government being burdened with the cost of education for an additional year, he added.

He requested institutions to make the best use of technology to conduct video lectures. Institutions can also provide student access to digital library and conduct online tests to deliver services to stakeholder at their doorsteps, he added.

