State cancels final exams for Classes 7 to 9

April 3, 2020

Class 10 and 12 exams after Apr. 14

Bengaluru: With the COVID-19 outbreak, Karnataka’s Education Department had on Mar. 13 cancelled exams for students of Classes 1 to 7 and postponed the exams for Class 7 to Class 9 students. Similarly, the Class 10 board exams were also postponed. Yesterday S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister took to Facebook and made an announcement about the exams for Classes 7 to 9.

He said, “After discussing with officers from the Education Department, I have decided to cancel exams for Class 7 and Class 8 students. All the schools have to promote them to the next class in the coming academic year. As you all know, we had also decided to conduct Common Evaluation Exams for Class 7 students to prepare them for Class 10 board exams. But it remains cancelled this year.”

He further added, “The question papers that were framed for Class 7 Common Evaluation Exams will be given to students when school reopens. In the first week of June, Class 7 students who would have been promoted to Class 8 must appear for this exam. This will help us understand how much of the subjects and lessons they remember from the previous year.”

When it comes to Class 10, Suresh Kumar stated that students have to be promoted to Class 10 based on tests already conducted. He said, “For Class 9 students, teachers have already completed formative and summative class exams. On the basis of the marks scored in formative and summative exams, students will be promoted to Class 10. If the students aggregate marks of these two exams are low then the schools have to tell personally tell such students to study and prepare for the exams. Such students will be given exams in the first week of the reopening of the school and promoted to Class 10 once they pass.”

Similarly, the Education Department is making preparations to conduct Class 10 board exams after Apr. 14, Suresh Kumar said. “The timetable will be announced after observing the situation of COVID-19 cases in the State. It is the same with a pending exam of English language for Class 12.”

