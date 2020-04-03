April 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to extend its service to the public, Raghulal & Co., Chemists and Druggists on Sayyaji Rao Road in city, will now remain open 24×7.

Following COVID-19 scare, most of the private hospitals are providing only emergency services which is mounting pressure on K.R. Hospital. As some medicines prescribed to the patients are not available at the hospital’s pharmacy, patients are wandering in search of medicines. Hence, in such a situation and to provide relief to those in search of medicines, Raghulal & Co. medicals will now be rendering its service 24 hours a day.