Mysuru-based Cycle Pure Agarbathies donates Rs. 1.08 crore to PM CARES Fund

April 3, 2020

Bengaluru: Cycle Pure Agarbathies, from agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has extended support to the country and Government in combating COVID-19 with a donation of Rs.1,08,00,000 to PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund. The brand, which has been in the prayer and worship space from the last 70 years, has initiated a series of funding and donation activities along with an in-depth business continuity plan for its employees to overcome novel Coronavirus.

The Mysuru-based company, which has been actively supporting their employees amidst this nationwide lockdown, also donated Rs. 1 lakh to the volunteer groups in their hometown to provide meals to the migrant labours, Police on duty and homeless people.

The brand has also taken initiative to donate over 400 face shields to the District in-charge Minister V. Somanna ensuring the safety of the health staff, Police and citizens.

In this global crisis, the organisation has also been able to source and secure 5 ventilators for Mysuru through international relations established by Rangsons Technologies.

Speaking about the current situation, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies said, “It is a challenging time for all of us across the country, hence it is very important for us to join our hands and support our Government in this battle.”

“The Government is doing its best, further, it is our duty to follow the instruction and maintain the decorum to fight this pandemic. Pray for our Corona Warriors, who are risking everything for our safety day in and out. Pray for India,” he adds.

