‘Ahimsa is Supreme Dharma’

July 28, 2019

Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji begins Chaturmasya; delivers keynote address at Sri Krishnadhama Trust

Mysuru: “Ahimsa or non-violence is the supreme Dharma for mankind,” opined Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji.

He was speaking after commencing his 81st Chaturmasya and 32nd Chaturmasya of Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji organised by Sri Krishnadhama Trust at its premises in Saraswathipuram on Friday.

The Chaturmasya began on July 26 and would end on Sept.14. “The supreme Lord is all about Satya, Ahimsa, Jnana and Tapassu and hence one should not harm any living creatures including insects. Saints observe Chaturmasya with the sole objective of expounding the importance of Ahimsa and Jnana. During rainy season, insects breed and there will be many tiny living creatures in the soil. Hence saints stay at one place to meditate,” he said.

Retired High Court Judge, Justice N. Kumar said, “Pejawar Seer is working hard towards building Ram Temple at Ayodhya and all Hindus should come together and join hands with the Seer. There are a number of sadhus and saints who are working for the betterment of society in various fields including educational and health sectors. But Pejawar Seer is working tirelessly to eradicate various social ills that are plaguing our society.”

There is an urgent need to teach our youngsters about Adhyatma and its importance rather than just earning money. Rather than making cinema stars their role models, they should learn from persons who are working hard for the betterment of the society, he felt.

A section of the devotees attending the inauguration of Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji’s Chaturmasya at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram on Friday.

Virat Shobha Yatra

Both Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji and Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji were brought in a colourful procession from Fire Brigade Junction in Saraswathipuram to the venue, accompanied by troupes presenting folk dances. A large number of devotees chanting bhajans accompanied the Yatra.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Chaturmasya Management Committee Chairman as well as President of Sri Krishnadhama Trust R. Vasudev Bhat, M. Krishnadas Puranik, P. Ravi Shastri, Jayaram Bhat and others were present.





