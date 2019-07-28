‘Ahimsa is Supreme Dharma’

Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji begins Chaturmasya; delivers keynote address at Sri Krishnadhama Trust
Mysuru: “Ahimsa or non-violence is the supreme Dharma for mankind,” opined Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji.
He was speaking after commencing his 81st Chaturmasya and 32nd Chaturmasya of Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji organised by Sri Krishnadhama Trust at its premises in Saraswathipuram on Friday.
The Chaturmasya began on July 26 and would end on Sept.14. “The supreme Lord is all about Satya, Ahimsa, Jnana and Tapassu and hence one should not harm any living creatures including insects. Saints observe Chaturmasya with the sole objective of expounding the importance of Ahimsa and Jnana. During rainy season, insects breed and there will be many tiny living creatures in the soil. Hence saints stay at one place to meditate,” he said.
Retired High Court Judge, Justice N. Kumar said, “Pejawar Seer is working hard towards building Ram Temple at Ayodhya and all Hindus should come together and join hands with the Seer. There are a number of sadhus and saints who are working for the betterment of society in various fields including educational and health sectors. But Pejawar Seer is working tirelessly to eradicate various social ills that are plaguing our society.”
There is an urgent need to teach our youngsters about Adhyatma and its importance rather than just earning money. Rather than making cinema stars their role models, they should learn from persons who are working hard for the betterment of the society, he felt.
Virat Shobha Yatra
Both Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji and Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji were brought in a colourful procession from Fire Brigade Junction in Saraswathipuram to the venue, accompanied by troupes presenting folk dances. A large number of devotees chanting bhajans accompanied the Yatra.
MLA S.A. Ramdas, Chaturmasya Management Committee Chairman as well as President of Sri Krishnadhama Trust R. Vasudev Bhat, M. Krishnadas Puranik, P. Ravi Shastri, Jayaram Bhat and others were present.
Swamiji is right in saying that one should follow Ahimsa and it is through ahimsa we can bring peace, progress in the society. Everybody should try to live a spiritual life, to inculcate the non violence in their actions. These days, there is lot of craze about eating non-vegetarian food and for that, I see lot of animals are killed which spoils the peaceful atmosphere in the society and country. If such things continue without giving room for spiritual values, then we may see the collapse of humanity in the form of wars, diseases etc., etc., Hence, we should keep our consciousness at a very higher level with higher spirituality and I have seen those eating these animal foods dying early as compared to those who are spiritual, ascetic, follow strict rules in their food n drinks. Hence we should not hurt any one which indirectly hurts us only.