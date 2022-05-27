Airport runway lights malfunction: Electricity supplier’s blunder

May 27, 2022

7.30 pm Chennai flight diverted to Coimbatore; returns to Mysuru at 10.30 pm; again heads towards Chennai

Passengers left in the dark for hours

Mysore/Mysuru: Malfunction of lights on the runway and also at the Mysore Airport led to the diverting of a Chennai flight to Coimbatore last night. The lights were restored later and the flight returned at 10.30 pm and again took off to Chennai carrying the passengers who were waiting at the lounge for hours.

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath told Star of Mysore this morning that there was an issue with the transformer that supplied electricity to the Airport that led to a pitch-dark runway. Though the pilot circled around the airport for over an hour, the lights were not restored and he decided to divert the flight to Coimbatore.

The Chennai-Mysuru IndiGo flight was supposed to land at Mysore Airport at 7.30 pm and then take passengers back to Chennai. The transformer that supplied power to Mandakalli (location of the Airport and runway) suffered a major glitch. Though the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) personnel were trying to restore the connection, it did not happen anytime soon.

Pilot takes a call

The flight that came to the Mysuru airspace hovered around the airport for nearly an hour. But taking the fuel capacity and flying time, the pilot decided to divert the plane to Coimbatore. After landing in Coimbatore, the IndiGo authorities were waiting for a clearance from the Mysore Airport. But as no news of power restoration was forthcoming, the pilot decided to fly back to Chennai.

Many passengers, who had prior engagements in Mysuru, objected and said that instead of going back to Chennai, they would rather travel to Mysuru from Coimbatore in taxis. They demanded the airlines to allow them to alight the plane. Meanwhile, the CESC staff restored the power supply and the same was conveyed to the IndiGo authorities. The same was communicated to the pilot.

Finally, the flight took off to Mysuru from Coimbatore and landed here at 10.30 pm. Many passengers who were waiting to go to Chennai from Mysuru at 7.30 pm had to wait till 10.30 pm to fly. They boarded the plane that took off in some minutes.

Airport Director Manjunath said that the problem arose due to a bad power supply. “Such incidents do happen and sometimes there is inclement weather. We do take utmost responsibility and have ensured passenger safety,” he said.