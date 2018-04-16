All accused in Hyderabad Mecca Masjid bomb blast case acquitted
Hyderabad: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court today acquitted all the accused in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case. The bombing took place during Friday prayers in the mosque in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007, claiming nine lives and leaving 58 injured. Five others were killed in Police firing that followed the blast.

Evidence against the accused is not satisfactory, the Court said. There were five accused in the Court and they were Aseemanand, Guptha, Sharma, Rateshwar and Chowdary, who faced trial and were acquitted.

The CBI, which initially probed the case and the NIA charged 10 people in the case after interrogating 226 witnesses. The accused are related to a radical Hindu organisation called Abhinav Bharat whose members allegedly have ties to the RSS.

