All tourist spots in Mysuru, Mandya open for visitors

October 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following pressure from travel, tourism and hospitality industry, the State Government has revoked the orders on closure of all important tourist places in both Mysuru and Mandya districts.

On Friday, a delegation of travel, tourism and hotel associations met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in city and had appealed him to reconsider the District Administration’s order on closure of tourism spots till Nov. 1.  

Responding to their plea, the CM had asked Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri to reconsider her decision.

This morning, District Minister S.T. Somashekar announced revoking of the DC’s order and said important tourist destinations like Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill, Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery, Nanjangud’s  Srikan-teshwaraswamy Temple in Mysuru district; and Brindavan Gardens, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary will also be thrown open to tourists during                  Dasara season. 

However, the State Government has urged the tourists to follow all COVID safety norms compulsorily.

  1. boregowda says:
    October 17, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    This is an open invitation to COVID 19 to march on. Is the government really serious in controlling Covid 19 or trying the herd immunity card?
    Aa bail mujhe maar

