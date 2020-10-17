Handful of devotees witness Theerthodbhava

October 17, 2020

Madikeri: Amidst clear skies and a favourable weather, the Holy Cauvery Theerthodbhava took place at Talacauvery, the birth place of River Cauvery in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district at 7.04 am today in the auspicious Tula Lagna of Kanya Rashi.

As soon as the sacred water sprung from the Theertha Kundike at 7.04 am, scores of people of the district erupted in joy.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the District Administration had restricted the entry of devotees to Theertha Kundike and Pushkarini (Temple Pond). As such, only a handful of people were allowed entry to witness the annual event from close range. The rituals began as early as 5 am, with a team of priests led by Gopalkrishna Achar, performing puja at the Theertha Kundike.

Devotees who had gathered in the vicinity of the temple chanted Jai Jai Maata Cauvery, hailing Goddess Cauvery. The Theerthodbhava occurred a minute late than the scheduled time of 7.03 am, when people went into celebration. After the Temple priests sprinkled Holy water on the gathering, Theertha Kundike was opened for devotees to offer prayers at about 8 am.

Every devotee was required to follow COVID-19 norms.

As the District Administration had not allowed them to draw holy water directly from Kundike, the devotees took the holy water filled in drums kept nearby. The usual celebratory mood around the temple was clearly missing this time.

However, the customary practice of Pinda offering and head tonsuring at Bhagamandala was allowed. But devotees were barred from taking holy bath in Triveni Sangama and as an alternative measure, priests sprinkled holy water on devotees.

Devotees from other districts and other parts of the State were barred from visiting Talacauvery this morning. Tight Police security was provided for the event and the Police checked every vehicle before allowing them entry.

Kodavas in traditional attire, who had arrived from other parts of the district for the annual event, walked from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery carrying Thaliyathakki Bolcha. Although it was dark in the wee hours, the devotees walked the path with the help of torchlights. But they were a disappointed lot, as the Police stopped them from entering.

Although MLC Veena Achaiah appealed the Police to let the devotees in, the Police had their way. Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, who arrived at the venue along with District Minister V. Somanna, set aside the barricade, thus making way for the devotees who had maintained COVID-19 norms all along, to enter the temple.

Speaking to presspersons after Theerthodbhava, Minister Somanna said he was happy that the annual event happened smoothly without any lapses.

He said that he has prayed Goddess Cauvery on behalf of the State Government to end the deadly pandemic and save the State and country from natural calamities and disasters. He further said that he is apologetic for the people of Kodagu as restrictions were placed on their participation in the holy event.

MLC Sunil Subramani, ZP President B.A. Harish, Vice-President Lokeshwari Gopal, DC Annies Kanmani Joy, ADC Dr. Sneha, SP Kshama Mishra, Talacauvery Temple Takka Kodi Motaiah, Bhagamandala Temple Takka Balladka Appaji and a host of other officials and dignitaries were present.

As usual, Mandira family members led by M.B. Devaiah performed Dudikott Patt rituals to Goddess Cauvery. Ponnampet Kodava Samaja, United Kodava Organisation, Kodava Makkada Koota, Putharira Family Youth Committee, Kodava Riders Club, Bengaluru and a host of other Kodava Organisations took part.

Kani puja at Mysuru Kodava Samaja tomorrow

Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, will be celebrating Cauvery Sankramana at its premises in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, tomorrow (Oct. 18). Kani puja will be performed at 9.30 am. Holy Water (Theertha) will be distributed from 10 am to 12 noon to all devotees present on the occasion.