‘Ambaari’ to make debut on Mysuru Roads from Dec. 20

November 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: If everything goes well, ‘Ambaari,’ a specially-built open roof top bus for those who love open-roof tours, an initiative by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), is likely to hit Mysuru roads from Dec. 20.

In fact, this double decker bus was ready for inauguration during Dasara festival, but it got postponed following the State Government’s decision to celebrate ‘Nada Habba’ in a simple manner due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are tentatively planning to open this facility to tourists from Dec. 20. Already, deposited money with Chamundeshwari Electrical Supply Company (CESC) to lay all overhead cables underground on route on which the ‘Ambaari’ moves. We have requested the Horticulture wing of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to prune tree branches for easy movement of the double decker bus,” KSTDC Regional Manager Uday Kumar told Star of Mysore.

According to him, the State Tourism Department could not launch this new service to tourists of Mysuru due to delay in clearing the route from BSNL junction boxes, CESC power lines and trimming tree branches and LED illumination sets on procession route. Now, almost every work had been completed. CESC was laying underground all its overhead power lines on the bus route and the MCC is busy in trimming tree branches. Once everything is completed, it will be easy for them to operate ‘Ambaari’ on the streets of ‘City of Palaces.’

KSTDC had procured six such buses of which four were meant for Mysuru and two for Hampi in Ballari district. The first bus came to city in March with an ambition of launching it to attract tourists. But that did not happen due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

Hop-on and Hop-off initiative

Uday Kumar said that ‘Ambaari’ is a Hop-on and Hop-off initiative for tourists to experience the magnificent City of Palaces and other Heritage and Cultural structures. The tourists will get an audio guide the moment the bus reaches the particular tourist spot. The audio is currently available in two languages — Kannada and English. The 40-seater bus with lower and upper-decks were built in Bengaluru.

Pointing out that the bus will begin its journey from KSTDC premises (Hotel Mayura) on JLB Road on every trip, Uday Kumar said that the bus is proposed to cover 14 important tourist destinations in the city, which include Mysore Palace, Jaganmohan Palace, Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri, Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, Crawford Hall, CFTRI and St. Philomena’s Church, among others.

Double Decker Bus Route

Mayura Hoysala, DC Office, Crawford Hall, Manasagangothri Entrance gate, Oriental Research Library, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Patashaala, Mysore City Corporation, Jaganmohan Palace, K.R. Circle, Town Hall, Gandhi Square, Dodda Gadiyara/Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Gate, Hardinge Circle, Glass House, Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters Circle/Chamundi Hill Circle, Lalitha Mahal, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Five Light Circle, St. Philomena’s Church, Fountain Circle, LIC Circle/Bannimantap, Highway Circle, Bamboo Bazaar Road, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Railway Station Circle and back to Hotel Mayura Hoysala.