Amid COVID-19 pandemic Mysuru City Corporation records Rs.41 crore property tax collection

July 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  Despite the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recorded property tax collection of Rs.41 crore so far.

As is the practise followed in the past several years, the MCC has given a 5 percent rebate in tax to property owners who pay their annual tax by July 31.

In the past, the 5 percent rebate was given from April 1 to 30. But due to COVID-19 lockdown and the associated regulations in place, the MCC allowed the rebate till July 31 this year. Last year, the MCC had collected Rs.85 crore as property tax as on July 31, 2019.

As per the MCC’s Registry, there are 1,83,000 properties, including 26,000 revenue properties. The MCC had set a target of Rs.150 crore property tax collection this year, but may fall well short of the target, going by the response of the public, who are feeling scared to come out of their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic  broke out in March. 

Last year, when the 5 percent rebate was in force from April 1 to 30, the MCC had collected revenue of Rs.56 crore as property tax. But the Coronavirus pandemic has hurt the MCC’s prospects of tax collection this year, causing a huge worry for the Civic Body. 

However, the MCC can augment its revenues if Corporators join hands with the Revenue staff in collection of property, water and other taxes. Also, all other Government Departments and Bodies too must come to the rescue of the cash-strapped Civic Body, by timely remittance of taxes due to the MCC.

