‘Distribute energy, immunity boosters to every houses’

July 15, 2020

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the State Government to distribute energy and immunity boosters to every houses in the State.

In a series of postings on his Twitter account recently, Kumaraswamy wrote, “In view of Coronavirus outbreak, the State Government should provide Vitamin C tablets, AYUSH Ministry certified Immunity Booster Kits and sanitisers to every households in the State.”

“Immunity Booster Kits should be freely available in all medical and general stores. People with symptoms should be given proper medicine to treat the symptoms. Only then, this pandemic will be controlled in a better way. If it is not possible to distribute free kits to every households, at least they should be distributed to those who are having BPL cards,” he has tweeted.

In a series of tweets, former CM Kumaraswamy said, “Centre should provide list of supplements so that it would help people to avoid contracting this disease. Every day, the State Government is taking incorrect decisions and has failed to prevent the spread of infection in the region.”

