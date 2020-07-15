Mysuru Traffic ACP Office reopens
News

Mysuru Traffic ACP Office reopens

July 15, 2020

Was closed since July 2 after a staff tested positive for COVID

Mysore/Mysuru: The office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) – Traffic, located at Shivarampet, which was sealed down on July 2 after a lady Head Constable contracted COVID-19, reopened yesterday.

The infected lady Head Constable was admitted to the COVID Hospital and after another swab test was conducted and the report had turned negative for COVID, she was discharged.

The Traffic ACP, along with eight staff were put under Home Quarantine and their throat fluid samples were taken for testing which turned negative for COVID.

As the ACP’s Office was closed, the works at the Office had come to a standstill.

With the resumption of the office yesterday, all pending works related to traffic issues are taken up.

