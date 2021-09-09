An appeal to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha: Go back to original name of the Game Sanctuary

September 9, 2021

Sir,

We are reading in newspapers a demand for renaming the Rajiv Gandhi National Park at Nagarahole as Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa National Park.

Considering the sentiments of the local people and those who have special love for the Game Sanctuary, it is best to revert to the original name with a local flavour — Nagarahole National Park.

Since the original name was changed by the then Chief Minister for political reasons, I request our Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who is spearheading the demand for change of name, to rename the Sanctuary as Nagarahole National Park and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

– K.B. Ganapathy, Mysuru, 8.9.2021

