An appeal to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha: Go back to original name of the Game Sanctuary
Voice of The Reader

An appeal to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha: Go back to original name of the Game Sanctuary

September 9, 2021

Sir,

We are reading in newspapers a demand for renaming the Rajiv Gandhi National Park at Nagarahole as Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa National Park.

Considering the sentiments of the local people and those who have special love for the Game Sanctuary, it is best to revert to the original name with a local flavour — Nagarahole National Park.

Since the original name was changed by the then Chief Minister for political reasons, I request our Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who is spearheading the demand for change of name, to rename the Sanctuary as Nagarahole National Park and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

– K.B. Ganapathy, Mysuru, 8.9.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “An appeal to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha: Go back to original name of the Game Sanctuary”

  1. boregowda says:
    September 9, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    I fully agree with your suggestion. National forests should not become a venue to promote a person, family or political affiliation

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching