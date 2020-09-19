As 30 MPs test positive, Parliament may cut short Monsoon Session
New Delhi: With more than 30 MPs testing positive over the last week, there is a palpable sense of concern and apprehension in Parliament over the spread of COVID. The situation has prompted stricter protocol and raised the possibility of the ongoing Monsoon Session being wound up next week.

According to sources, if the Bills for which 11 ordinances were promulgated during the lockdown are passed by both Houses, the Session may be cut short. Sources said the Government is expected to push these Bills in the first half of next week. At least two Opposition MPs said the session could be concluded by the middle of next week.

Both the Houses will conduct Sessions over this weekend, including an unprecedented Sunday session — Lok Sabha had sat on Saturday (today) for the Union Budget on Feb. 1. While the Government has already passed supplementary demands for grants, the Lok Sabha is yet to take up the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) 2020. At the moment, the Session, which began on Sept. 14, is officially scheduled to conclude on Oct. 1.

The new COVID protocols, which will cover MPs, media persons and Parliamentary staff, include mandatory daily antigen tests and wearing of masks, and entry restrictions for former MPs, MLCs, MLAs and family members or personal guests.

Besides, officials accompanying Ministers during discussions on Bills have to show a negative report from RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours before their visit to the complex. Fresh directions are being issued on a daily basis through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletins, too.

Currently, members of both Houses have been undergoing RT-PCR tests at regular intervals on a voluntary basis, said a senior Parliament official — there is no limit on these tests. 

Media persons in press galleries also have the option to undergo the RT-PCR test, which is valid for 72 hours.

