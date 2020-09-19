MCC’s 2016 ban on plastic rule still remains on paper

September 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Ban on single use plastic remains on paper because it continues to be widely in use in markets across Mysuru. For vegetables, fruits, fish or other eatables many shops still continue to pack them in plastic carry bags. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had set up teams for ensuring effective implementation of the ban but the civic body is unable to control the menace.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) in city recently, MCC Environment Engineer Madhukar said that despite raids on various godowns in Mysuru, still single use plastic and non-woven poly propylene are freely available everywhere.

“MCC is still not able to track the source of these materials. It can be reduced only when public avoid using such materials. If they find any one selling or distributing such materials, their vehicles numbers can be noted and complaint given to MCC,” he said.

It may be recalled here that in 2016, the State Government issued a gazette notification banning the sale and use of several plastic products in the State. Soon, the MCC announced that manufacture, sale and use of plastic products mentioned in the notification stand prohibited in the city as well.

Till 2016, use of plastic bags thinner than 40 microns was banned. But as per the new rules, a total ban on plastic carry bags irrespective of their thickness was enforced.

As per the MCC notification issued in 2016, shopkeepers, vendors, wholesalers, retailers, traders and hawkers should not use carry bags, banners, buntings, flexes, flags, plates, and spoons and cups made from plastic. Plastic sheets used on dining tables and thermocol products too had been banned, and their manufacture and sale now restricted in city. The notification said that no industry or person should manufacture, supply, store, transport, sell or distribute the products mentioned.

However, the rules have remained on paper with name-sake implementation. Saahas Waste Management, a Bengaluru based NGO, had previously trained Pourakarmikas on plastic waste handling. “They managed to get funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for plastic waste management to establish a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Hootagalli.

This facility is presently segregating the waste effectively by installing conveyor belts and bailing units. The MCC has proposed two similar MRF facility. Once it is approved, the plant will be ready in 60 to 90 days and each plant requires Rs. 45 to Rs. 50 lakh,” Madhukar added.