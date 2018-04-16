Assembly polls: Filing of nominations from tomorrow

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer K.B. Sivakumar has said that the District Polling Officials were ready to receive nomination papers from tomorrow for the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press meet at his office here this morning, the DC said that the process of filing papers will begin tomorrow at 11 am and go on till 3 pm.

He also gave details of the Offices of Returning Officers of 11 Constituencies in the district where the nominations will be filed from Apr.17. [See box].

The last date to file the papers is Apr.24 and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is Apr. 27.

Code of Conduct violations

Referring to the implementation of election code of conduct, the DC said that totally 21 complaints had been received in the district (17 by Rural Police and 4 by Urban Police) regarding violations. He further said that 1,038 grams of gold, Rs. 7.48 lakh in cash, two borewell lorries, four vehicles, one campaign vehicle and 77 T-shirts had been seized.

Sivakumar said that the raids by Excise Department had yielded 1,118 litres of liquor worth Rs. 3 lakh. He added that about 2,000 posters had been seized.

Complaint against Varsity Faculty

The DC also said that a complaint has been received regarding two Mysore University faculty members allegedly participating in an election campaign and added that the Registrar of the University has been asked to look into the complaint.

Web Casting of booths

The DC said that about 10% of the 2,860 election booths in the district will be taken up for web casting with Videography coupled with CCTV footage to monitor the election process in sensitive booths. He further said that 6 booths (five in urban and one in rural area) will be totally maintained by women and will be named Pink Polling Stations.