ATM catches fire at Nanjangud
News

ATM catches fire at Nanjangud

October 28, 2019

Nanjangud: An Automated Teller Machine (ATM), situated in front of Raman Boards near Nanjangud on the Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway at Tandavapura caught fire yesterday.

The incident took place when fire suddenly started in the ATM kiosk of HDFC Bank due to a suspected short-circuit. Flames engulfed the ATM kiosk and even the machine was bellowing out smoke and flames. Bank officials said that the cash inside the ATM would be safe as there are many metal protective layers inside the machine to protect the cash from such accidents and fire. 

The ATM that was attached to the compound wall of Raman Boards was frequently used by the workers of the company and many people in Tandavapura Industrial area. Soon after the fire was noticed, Fire and Emergency Services personnel were summoned and they doused the fire, thus preventing it from spreading further. 

Tense moments were witnessed in the factory adjacent to the ATM as the staff was apprehensive of the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings. Work resumed at the factory after the fire was doused. Nanjangud Rural Police visited the spot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching