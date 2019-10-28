ATM catches fire at Nanjangud

October 28, 2019

Nanjangud: An Automated Teller Machine (ATM), situated in front of Raman Boards near Nanjangud on the Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway at Tandavapura caught fire yesterday.

The incident took place when fire suddenly started in the ATM kiosk of HDFC Bank due to a suspected short-circuit. Flames engulfed the ATM kiosk and even the machine was bellowing out smoke and flames. Bank officials said that the cash inside the ATM would be safe as there are many metal protective layers inside the machine to protect the cash from such accidents and fire.

The ATM that was attached to the compound wall of Raman Boards was frequently used by the workers of the company and many people in Tandavapura Industrial area. Soon after the fire was noticed, Fire and Emergency Services personnel were summoned and they doused the fire, thus preventing it from spreading further.

Tense moments were witnessed in the factory adjacent to the ATM as the staff was apprehensive of the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings. Work resumed at the factory after the fire was doused. Nanjangud Rural Police visited the spot.

