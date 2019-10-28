You can now get MM Hills Temple prasadam, information in city

October 28, 2019

Mysuru: The famous Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple in Hanur Taluk of Chamarajanagar district has opened an information centre in city for the benefit of devotees.

The info centre which is located adjacent to Ganapathy Temple and very close to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, was inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, when he was in city for the inauguration of Dasara-2019 on Sept. 29. The info centre is run by the M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority, which manages the temple.

The Temple Information Centre has two LED screens, one inside the office and the other outside the office. The LED screen inside will beam the rituals live and Darshan of the presiding deity during daytime, while the screen outside will beam the surroundings of the temple, including the temple Rajagopura, the temple entry gates (Rs. 300 and Rs. 50 entry ticket gates), Balamuri Ganesha Temple, vehicle parking area, bus stand, laddu distribution counter, dasoha kitchen and store room, devotees rooms, petrol bunk run by the temple, hundi counting hall, temple’s Secretary office etc. through 39 CCTV cameras installed at the temple. The live telecast is available daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

The info centre also provides a variety of services to the devotees, such as room bookings, seva ticket bookings, collection of offerings to the temple, distribution of prasadam and laddus, etc.,

Bus service: The temple authority is operating three buses from Mysuru to M.M. Hills and three buses from M.M. Hills to Mysuru daily. The bus will leave the city (starting point-Palace North Gate) at 7.45 am,10 am and 3 pm, while the buses from M.M. Hills to city will leave at 8.30 am, 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm everyday. The one-side fare is Rs.130 per head.

The info centre has three staff- Shivakumar, a computer operator, Janardhan, SDA and M. Jayaram, a group-D employee.

The info centre has come up due to the efforts of Chamarajanagar Additional Deputy Commissioner C.L. Anand, who until a couple of days ago also held additional charge of M.M.Hills Temple Authority’s in-charge Secretary.

Meanwhile, the authority is planning to construct a 100 ft. tall statue of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy atop M.M. Hills. A replica of the statue has been displayed inside the information centre in city and the visitors can have a look at it.

