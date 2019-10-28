Rs. 10 lakh currency notes adorn Goddess

October 28, 2019

Mysuru: If there is any place in city where Goddess Lakshmi is believed to manifest in her full material glory, it has to be Goddess Tripurasundari Devi at Amrutheshwara Temple on Dewan’s Road. Every Deepavali, this shrine turns into a pool of wealth, all due to the abundant faith the devotees have in the glory of the Goddess here.

A whopping Rs. 10 lakh worth currency notes have been used to decorate the Sanctum Sanctorum and the idol of Tripurasundari Devi. The idol is the centre of attraction. The temple holds special significance to businessmen who do not fail to pray to the Goddess for good and prosperous business. One can see uncountable notes here, placed in the front and around Goddess’ idol.

This year, Rs. 10 lakh worth currency notes and coins of all denominations ranging from Re.1, Rs. 5, Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 have been used to decorate the idol. The currency notes were donated by devotees especially for the decoration and their names have been recorded.

It is a general belief that offering one’s accumulated wealth in the temple from Dhanteras to Deepavali is a special way of pleasing Goddess Mahalakshmi. It is due to this long-practiced tradition that several people visit the shrine to offer their money.

Once the pujas are over, the money will be returned to them, Priest of Amrutheshwara Temple said that as part of the rituals, today evening, at 7 there will be Saharsanama Archana and kumkum will be distributed along with prasadam to all devotees. Many devotees visit this shrine just to witness the awe-inspiring glory and material wealth offered to the Goddess at this temple.

