Ayushman Bharat Health Cards distributed in Mysuru
News

December 22, 2019

Mysuru: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Medical Education and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had jointly organised a programme at Platinum Jubilee Hall at JK Grounds here yesterday morning to distribute Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka Health Cards to beneficiaries.

Fifteen counters were set up  at the auditorium where people had queued up to get the cards on submission of ration card and Aadhar Card. Registration for the card can also be done at all Government Hospitals, Primary Health Centres, Karnataka One Centres and Atalji Centres.

Speaking on the occasion,  Principal District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vontigodi contended that poverty should not come in the way of health and opined that the Health Card is a good scheme to all people with no discrimination. He asked people to be well aware of the benefits of the scheme. DLSA Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane said that along with the Health Card, DLSA was offering free legal service to women, children, SC/ST and people affected by natural calamities.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. P.C. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy, Resident Medical Officer Dr. M.S. Rajesh Kumar and District Health Officer (DHO)  Dr. K. Venkatesh were present.

Hospitals for treatment

Health Card holders can avail free treatment at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, PKTB Hospital, Government Ayurveda Hospital, Primary and Community Health Centres, Maternity Hospitals and Taluk General Hospitals.

If treatment is not available at the above hospitals, on doctor’s reference the treatment can be availed at Apollo BGS Hospital, Bhanavi Hospital, Bharat Cancer Hospital, Brindavan Hospital Cauvery Hospital, CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital, DRM Hospital, JSS Hospital, Krishna Hospital, Nagarajegowda Memorial Hospital, Nandana Eye Hospital, Nanjamma Javaregowda Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shubodaya Hospital, Sigma Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Supriya Hospital, Suyog Hospital, Radiant Hospital and Vidyaranya Hospital according to Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka  scheme Nodal Officer Dr.M.S. Manju Prasad.

Places to get Health card

The Health Card can be obtained from the following places by any person on production of Aadhaar Card and Ration Card. 

K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, PKTB Hospital, Community Health Centres, Taluk Hospitals, Registered Seva Sindhu Centres and KarnatakaOne Centres. The plastic card is priced at Rs. 35 and Rs. 10 for paper format. From Jan.1, 2020 the cards will be distributed at all Bapuji Seva Kendras. It will soon be made available at 255 wards in 266 Gram Panchayat limits. The card is valid for treatment of 1,650 types of ailments including heart attack, stroke, accidents and cancer.

Searching