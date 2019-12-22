Wild elephant injures cow at Veeranahosahalli
December 22, 2019

Hunsur: In separate incidents, a cow was injured after a wild tusker gored it at Veeranahosahalli and two dogs were killed and another dog was injured in a leopard attack at Kattemalalawadi in Hunsur taluk. 

In the first incident, a cow has been seriously injured after an elephant gored it while it was grazing opposite the residential quarters of Forest staff at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Hanagod hobli yesterday morning.

The cow belonged to Ningegowda of Veeranahosahalli in Hanagod hobli. 

On Friday night, a herd of elephants had come out of the forest in search of food. While other elephants returned to the forest, a tusker remained back and while attempting to go into the National Park, it began to walk on the Veeranahosahalli Main Road at about 6 am. A few dogs, which noticed the tusker, began to bark and howl at it during which the tusker gored the cow which was nearby.

Hearing the loud sound made by the cow, villagers and Forest staff rushed to the spot and the Forest staff opened the back gate of the residential quarters and chased the tusker back to the forest.

Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Naveen Kumar and staff inspected the injured cow and summoned Veterinary Department Supervisor Jalendra, who treated the injured cow.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ravindra has assured of providing Rs.10,000 towards the treatment cost of the injured cow from the Forest Department.

In the second incident, a leopard has killed two dogs sleeping in front of a house and has injured another dog at Kattemalalawadi village, Gawadagere hobli in Hunsur taluk.

Mahadev of the village had tied the two dogs in front of his house and had been to the village, when the leopard attacked the adult male dog and killed it.

As it was unable to take the kill with it as the dog was tied, it attacked a puppy which was nearby and killed it.

The leopard then attacked a female dog during which the villagers rushed towards the place making loud noise resulting in the leopard fleeing from the spot.

The Forest Department staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and assured the villagers of placing a cage to trap the leopard.

