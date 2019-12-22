PM Modi addresses mega poll rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

December 22, 2019

Modi begins speech with a call for ‘Unity in Diversity’

Unprecedented security deployed at venue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally this morning at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. An elaborate security arrangement has been made for the rally.

According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. “Twenty DCP-rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised,” the official said.

Area sanitisation means movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed. Traffic police personnel will be deployed along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister, the official said.

Sources said senior officials remained in a huddle till early morning on Saturday to discuss the security. In the meeting, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious citizenship legislation.

Checking of vehicles has been stepped up near border areas of Delhi to ensure “unscrupulous” elements do not enter the national capital, the sources said.

A multi-level security arrangement will be in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security, they said. Delhi Police is in close touch with SPG and Bharatiya Janata Party for security arrangements during the rally. The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.

Beginning his speech, PM Modi raised slogan of ‘vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta’ (Unity in diversity is India’s speciality). There are 1.25 lakh people in attendance for PM’s address. “I am happy that the BJP and the government have had the opportunity of bringing a new dawn in the lives of 40 lakh people (in authorized colonies) of Delhi,” he said.

“Even after several decades after Independence, a large section of population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer & a cut-off date – life of a large population in Delhi’ was confined around these words. I, BJP got chance to usher in a new dawn for over 40 lakh people by giving them ownership rights to their houses,” he added.

