Bahuroopi 2020 to lead you on ‘Gandhian Path’ from Feb.14

February 12, 2020

The 6-day Theatre Fest to feature plays, movies, songs and seminar on Gandhian values and principles

Popular play ‘Mukhyamantri’ part of the Festival

Rangayana, Mysuru, the brainchild of theatre legend and film personality, B.V. Karanth, has come a long way since its inception in 1989. Thanks to the efforts of theatre enthusiasts across the nation and our city, in specific. Rangayana Mysuru has been hosting ‘Bahuroopi,’ a National Theatre Festival for the last 19 years.

This year, the 20th edition of the Festival which will be held from Feb. 14 to 19, commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the theme ‘Gandhi Patha (Gandhi’s Path).’

Veteran Kannada Actor and Theatre artiste Anant Nag will inaugurate the Fest on Feb.14 at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises at 6 pm. Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi will release the souvenir.

Mysuru District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna will inaugurate the Handicrafts Exhibition. Mysuru Mayor Tasneem, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Canara Bank Head Office (Bengaluru) Executive Director A. Manimekhalai will be the chief guests. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.

Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Kannada and Culture Department Secretary R.R. Jannu, Department Kannada and Culture Director Rangappa, Rangayana artiste and Bahuroopi-2020 Co-ordinator Hulugappa Kattimani, Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy will be present.

Renowned vocalist Vidu. Sangeetha Katti will present ‘Gandhi Bhajans’ at 7 pm.

As a prelude to Bahuroopi, Yakshagana ‘Veera Abhimanyu’ will be staged at Kalamandira on Feb.13 at 7.30 pm.

Ten Kannada plays, 11 other language plays will be staged during the 6-day Festival apart from two Yakshagana performances, 1 Bayalata and 1 puppet show. In addition, a Film Festival on the theme of the Festival is also organised in which a total of 17 (seven films and 10 documentaries) movies will be screened. One of the most popular plays in Kannada, ‘Mukhyamantri’ will be staged by Kalagangothri troupe, which has already staged over 700 shows globally.

Photo Exhibition

Gandhi Bhavan, Bengaluru, has organised a photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi at Suchitra Art Gallery of Kalamandira.

Photographs of Gandhiji from his childhood, till his last days, will be on display on all the six days of the Festival.

Symposium?

A National Symposium, based on ‘Gandhi Patha,’ will be held at Kiru Rangamandira on Feb.16 and 17. Poet Siddalingaiah will inaugurate the symposium and writer Lakshmisha Tholpadi will deliver the keynote address. Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman B.V.?Vasanth Kumar will be the chief guest.

Food Stalls and Craft Mela

Desi Food Mela and Craft Mela has also been organised as part of the Fest. As many as 10 food stalls will be put up to serve food to those attending the festival.

Cuisines of Malenadu, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Kalyana Karnataka region will be served.

In addition, a variety of artefacts will be kept for sale in the stalls. Books, old coins, and currency notes will also be on display.

Bamboo flex at Bahuroopi

In an effort to protect and preserve nature, no plastic, including plastic water bottles, are allowed at the venue, according to a statement issued by Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa. Arrangements have been made to provide drinking water in paper cups through clay pots at the premises. Even the artistes have taken care not to use plastic in any of their flex or banners, instead they have used bamboo flex.

Mane-Manakke Gandhi

A programme called ‘Mane-Manakke Gandhi (Gandhi in each house, heart),’ will be taken door-to-door through five Lavani artistes from Gadag. The first house they will make a stop at is that of DC Abhiram G. Sankar on Feb.11 at 10 am and from there, they will travel throughout the city promoting Gandhian values and principles.

