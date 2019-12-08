Barefoot Marathon held in Kodagu
December 8, 2019

Pollibetta (Kodagu): The 5th Edition of the Barefoot Marathon for the people of Kodagu, organised under the joint aegis of The Coorg Wellness Foundation and Milind Soman was held at Pollibetta in Kodagu this morning.  The Barefoot Marathon, which was a fund-raiser event was held to create oneness with mother earth. 

Over 400 runners including 100 runners from Kodagu participated in the event, which was held at the Tata Coffee Sports Grounds, Pollibetta.

 All proceeds of registration will go towards the Wellness of Kodagu, its people and its ecosystem via The Coorg Wellness Foundation.

Milind Soman with the participants.

The event was held in five categories (for both male and female) such as 42 km race, 21 kms, 10 kms, 5 kms and 1.5 km race. The prize money for 42 km race was 42,000 (1st prize) and Rs. 30,000 (2nd prize); 21 km race: Rs. 21,000 (1st prize) and 12,000 (2nd prize); 10 km race: Rs. 10,000 (1st prize) and Rs. 7,000 (2nd prize); 5 km race: Rs. 5,000 (1st prize) and Rs. 2,000 (2nd prize). The winners of 1.5 km race were given medals.

While the winning barefoot runners and local residents of Kodagu received cash awards, non-resident winners received goodie bags with local produce. 

The winners are: 

42 km race- Local Kodagu category: Male- S. Goutham (1st) and K.J. Jeethan; Female- Nisha (1st).

 Non Local: Male – Dhanaprakash (1st) and Santosh (2nd).

21 km race – Local Kodagu category: Male- H.A. Chinnappa (1st) and Nithin Kumar (2nd); Female- N. Kavery (1st) and K.K. Beena (2nd).

Non Local category: Male – K. Vishwanath (1st) and Giridhar (2nd). Female- Srinija (1st) and Ruth (2nd).

10 km race – Local Kodagu category: Male- Muralidara (1st) and Lauki Ayyappa (2nd); Female- Chaitra (1st).

Non Local category: Male – Vinay Kumar (1st) and Ashwin (2nd); Female- Ramya (1st) and Rizwana (2nd).

5 km race – Local Kodagu category: Male- Vishnu (1st) and Nandha (2nd); Female- Kum Kum (1st) and Sonika (2nd).

Non Local category: Male – Afzal (1st) and Avinash (2nd); Female- Poojitha (1st).

