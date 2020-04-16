Barricading roads is no solution, until people understand the severity of COVID-19

April 16, 2020

The Number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing each day so also the barricades on roads to restrict people movement with an aim to contain the deadly virus spread. But no matter how many ways Police and the District Administration find to stop people from moving around, people make their way out.

This scene of an elderly lady bending to the lowest possible to cross over the barricades placed on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Mysuru this morning, was one of many such situations where people are breaking rules to free themselves from the lockdown. But here we must not forget, Coronavirus has more easy ways to enter every nook and corner.

So, STAY HOME, STAY SAFE.