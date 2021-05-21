Beware: No more jolly rides during lockdown

May 21, 2021

Cops seize vehicles moving unnecessarily

Seized vehicles to be released only after a week

Mysore/Mysuru: Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, who are out on a care-free and jolly ride by flouting lockdown rules and moving around city unnecessarily should now be very careful as their vehicles, once seized, would be released only after a week.

Following instructions from Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seize all vehicles moving around necessarily on roads, Mysuru City Traffic Police have swung into action and intensified the checking today by seizing many vehicles.

This morning, the Traffic and Civil Cops were seen conducting checking by barricading roads at Dufferin Clock Tower, Hardinge Circle, Agrahara, Saraswathipuram, Kuvempunagar, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Nehru Circle, K.R. Circle and other prominent junctions. About 50 vehicles were seized.

During checking, many two-wheelers riders had brought out their vehicles to buy a bunch of coriander leaves or a small packet of curds and milk. The Police, who reminded them about the rule (Not to bring vehicles while going out for purchases and make purchases at shops close to their residences by walk) seized the vehicles and brought them (vehicles) to the jurisdictional Police Stations.

Each and every motorist was questioned for moving around and those who provided valid reasons by producing relevant documents were let off. Health workers, medical staff, medicine and medical equipment suppliers, media persons, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities, persons carrying essential items to other places in two-wheelers, vehicles carrying agricultural equipment, family members on their way to attend last rites, those going to vaccination centres and to get RT-PCR test done were allowed to go. Fines were imposed on those who were found without face mask.

Family members and relatives of a deceased person, wearing PPE suits, on their way to attend the last rites in city this noon.

Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and staff of Devaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, V.V. Puram and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Stations conducted checking of vehicles at their respective jurisdictions. Also, the entire Police team created awareness on the pandemic, precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and also on the ill effects of moving around without face mask.

The Police have urged the public to follow the lockdown guidelines, stay indoors and not to move around unnecessarily.