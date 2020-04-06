‘Boby Heli Taxi’ to ferry patients from Kerala to Mangaluru
April 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The 812-km run Unique World Record title holder Dr. Boby Chemmanur of Chemmanur Jewellers has donated one helicopter free of cost to the Government to transport COVID-19 patients from Kerala to Karnataka. 

A communication sent to Kerala Chief Minister says that ‘Boby Heli Taxi’ will ferry patients from Kasargod in Kerala to Mangaluru in Karnataka. The connecting road between the two States has been blocked by Karnataka Government as Kerala (Kasargod in particular) is a hotbed of COVID-19 cases with many testing positive each day.    

As entry through the border is restricted, a few patients have died as they were unable to reach Kasargod from the hospitals in Karnataka. Hence, this service would be helpful. Other essential services will be provided by the helicopter under the direction of the Government,    Dr. Boby Chemmanur added.

  1. ganesh says:
    April 8, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Kannur has high class hospital than Mangalore

  2. Bhaskar Nayak Pangal says:
    April 8, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Bhaskar Nayak Pangal
    Why should Karnataka accept Kerala patients when we have our own problems. I request the Karnataka govt. to block the entry of Helicopter also coming from Kerala.

  3. Philip V says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Wonderful!

