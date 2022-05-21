Boost to Brand Mysuru, Yoga culture of Mysuru

May 21, 2022

Mysuru; The confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru to lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations on June 21 has brought cheer to the stakeholders who said that the PM’s visit will be a big boost to the Yoga sector, tourism and hospitality industries.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda said that it will be a game-changer for Mysuru. “It is a matter of pride for Mysuru and the PM’s visit will increase Mysuru’s brand value where all allied sectors to Yoga will prosper. On behalf of Mysureans, I thank our MP Pratap Simha who has consistently tried for this for years,” he said.

Sharath Jois, the world’s foremost authority in Ashtanga Yoga, said that it is a big moment for Mysuru and it will add more value for Yoga, especially Mysuru Yoga. “Mysuru is a source for Ashtanga Yoga due to the efforts of Yoga Guru Krishna Pattabhi Jois. We are continuing their tradition and the Prime Minister’s visit will bring the limelight on Mysuru and its Yoga culture,” he said.

Sharath Jois is the grandson of legendary Yoga Guru K. Pattabhi Jois. He took on the mantle of running the world-renowned Ashtanga Yoga Institute —Krishna Pattabhi Jois Ashtanga Institute (KPJAYI) — upon his grandfather’s passing in 2008. He has more than 30 years of teaching experience.

GSS Foundation Head and an avid Yoga practitioner D. Srihari said that the PM’s visit to Mysuru is a result of constant and dedicated efforts for eight years.

“It is a fantastic thing to happen for Mysuru and Karnataka and MP Pratap Simha has to be thanked for taking personal interest in this. Mysuru has been consistently gathering crowds for Yoga every year and thanks to all the Yoga Schools, academic institutions, officers, political leaders and media, we have reached this stage where the PM will come calling. It shows that unitedly we can achieve our goals,” Srihari said.

“Except for the two years of COVID, Mysuru has been consistently pulling crowds. From the first year crowd of 10,000, we have reached the 55,000 mark and crossed the 1 lakh mark too. Last year, we had more than one lakh participants online due to COVID,” he added.

Regarding the PM’s visit per se, Srihari said that they had suggested three venues — Mysore Race Course that can accommodate 1.50 lakh Yoga performers, Mysore Palace where 10,000 people can perform and the Chamundi Vihar Stadium that can accommodate 3,000 people in case it rains.

“We are not sure of the venue as it will be decided by the AYUSH Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Special Protection Group (SPG) and they will take into account several issues like entry, exits, security and also weather,” he added.