Bringing out works of other sages will save our rich ancient culture: Dr. KBG

March 27, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, said that Sage Agastya, who introduced Sanskrit to South India, is a universal sage whose influence transcends regions. He emphasised that bringing forth the works of other sages, just as Agastya’s legacy has been documented in this book, is essential to preserving the nation’s rich ancient cultural heritage.

He noted that references to Sage Agastya are found not only in the four Vedas and Upanishads but also in several other sacred scriptures, all of which are profound repositories of wisdom.

He praised O. Shama Bhat and Dr. Sudha for writing a book on Sage Agastya and urged scholars to create similar works on other sages. He stressed that with the nation’s cultural heritage facing the threat of erosion, efforts must be made to revive and preserve it.

He explained the legend of Sage Agastya’s marriage to Cauvery, the daughter of Sage Kavera. Cauvery agreed to marry Agastya on the condition that he would never leave her side.

However, one day, Agastya in order to perform his rituals, placed Cauvery in the form of water in his ‘Kamandala’ (water pot) before heading for a holy dip. Upon his return, he found Cauvery missing. She had overturned the pot and flowed out transforming herself into the sacred river as her husband had broken the vow.

Dr. Ganapathy humorously said that he had seen Sage Agastya and how. He recalled that it was his guru, Prof. G.T. Narayanarao, who showed him Agastya.

“Prof. Narayanarao had immense interest in astronomy. During a visit to his home, he took me to the rooftop, pointed toward the sky and identified Agastya among the Saptha Rishis (Constallation of seven stars) and pointed at one star and said it was Agastya,” Dr. KBG said.