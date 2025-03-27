Senior BJP MLA Yatnal expelled from party for six years

March 27, 2025

New Delhi: Taking a serious view of the rebellion in its Karnataka State Unit for the past several months, BJP Central leadership yesterday, expelled rebel party leader and senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the primary membership of the party for six years.

Yatnal, who is Vijayapura MLA and also a former Union Minister, was leading the rebellion and was quite vocal against State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who is also a former Chief Minister.Yatnal had publicly criticised them and even accused them of indulging in corruption and illegality.

“BJP Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) has considered your response to the show cause notice dated Feb.10, 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to your earlier notices,” the order by CDC Member-Secretary Om Pathak said. “It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect. Also, you stand removed from any party position that you may hold until now,” it added.

Yatnal, who had served as a Union Minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee Cabinet, was reportedly informed of his expulsion through the letter signed by Om Pathak. The expulsion comes just ahead of the election of the Party’s new State Unit Chief.

Before it acted against Yatnal, party Central leadership had tried to send a message that it would not tolerate indiscipline by any camp by issuing show cause notices on Tuesday to 5 party leaders, including 2 of State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra’s supporters.

This is the third time that BJP has expelled Yatnal from party in 15 years. The first was in 2010 for his outspoken views, leading him to join JD(S). He later returned to saffron party in 2013. He was expelled again in 2015 for contesting the Legislative Council polls as a rebel candidate, but was reinducted into the BJP in 2018.

Reacting to Yatnal’s expulsion, State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra said that the expulsion is an inevitable step taken after careful observation by senior party leaders.

Reward for calling a spade a spade

Responding to his expulsion from the BJP, Yatnal hit back, accusing ‘vested interests’ of orchestrating his removal. “The party has rewarded me for calling a spade a spade. Certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfully. I have been expelled for speaking against dynastic politics and corruption and seeking reforms within the party,” he said adding that he would continue his fight against ‘corruption and family politics.’