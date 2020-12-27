Brisk polling in second phase of GP polls

December 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Polling for a total of 102 Gram Panchayats in the three Taluks of Mysuru district- Mysuru, Nanjangud and T.Narasipur, began this morning at 7am amid tight police security and as COVID 19- protocol issued by the Government.

The voting in these three Taluks was held in the second phase today, while five other Taluks of the district had gone to the polls in the first phase on Dec.22. The GP polls are held without use of party symbols.

Although voting began on a moderate note in the early hours of polling, it gained momentum as hours passed by with people standing in long queues outside polling booths. The poll authorities ensured compliance of COVID-precautionary and safety measures such as thermal screening, wearing of face masks and maintenance of physical distance. Also hand sanitiser bottles were placed at the entrance of all booths for use by voters.

The 102 GPs that went to the polls today included 23 in Mysuru taluk, 43 in Nanjangud taluk and 36 in T.Narasipur taluk. According to preliminary reports, polling is going on peacefully across the three Taluks with no reports of untoward incidents reported from anywhere.

The 23 GP is Mysuru Taluk are- Gunghral Chhatra, Anandur, Nagawala, Naganahalli, Harohalli-Mellahalli, Vajamangala, Varakodu, Yadakola, Keelanapura, Varuna, Mosambayyanahalli, Someshwarapura, Sindhuvalli, Doora, Marballi, Jayapura, Harohalli-Jayapura, Dhanagalli, Udbur, Doddamaragowdanahalli (DMG Halli), Gopalapura, Siddalingapura and Chamundi Hill.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Devegowda and his wife Lalitha Devegowda cast their ballots at a polling booth in his native village Gunghral Chhatra. Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah cast his ballot at his native village Siddharamanahundi coming under Yadakola GP.

The voting is being held for electing members for 475 seats in 23 GPs of Mysuru taluk, 781 seats in 43 GPs of Nanjangud taluk and 577 seats in 36 GPs of T.Narasipur taluk. A total of 6,30,488 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election which is taking place with ballot papers.

Five other Taluks of the district- Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R.Nagar, H.D.Kote and Saragur had gone to the polls in the first phase of GP elections held on Dec.22. The counting of votes for both the phases will be taken up on Dec.30.