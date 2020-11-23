Bullocks burden !
News

November 23, 2020

Bullock cart loaded with 14.55 tonnes of sugarcane just to set a record

Mandya: Aiming to break the record of a bullock cart carrying 12 tonnes of sugarcane, the youths of H. Malligere village in Mandya taluk, loaded 14.55 tonnes (14,550 kg) of sugarcane onto a bullock cart and it was carried for a distance of 3 kms. The video of the event which has now gone viral is being widely criticised. 

It is common for the district farmers to use bullock carts to transport sugarcane and normally 5 to 8 tonnes of sugarcane is transported on a cart. But for a while now there has been a competition as to whose cart can carry more weight which has led to a sugarcane loading craze. The new record belongs to Sharat who had purchased a pair of bullocks for Rs. 2.90 lakh recently. The cart was modified with tractor tyres and axles to handle the load.

