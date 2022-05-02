Buyers in a squeeze as lemons get costlier

May 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, so goes the saying. But what can you do if procuring lemon itself becomes an expensive affair?

It’s the peak of summer and the demand for lemon, the season’s most sought-after fruit, is only rising as the mercury level heads northwards. The soaring prices of lemons have left a sour taste in people’s mouths.

Apart from being used in making juices, lemons play an important part in culinary habits too as squeezing the fruit over a spicy non-vegetarian dish adds to the taste. Lemons also play an important part in Hindu rituals and are a must-have in all pujas and any ceremony associated with spirituality.

Mysuru gets its share of lemons mainly from Vijayapura. But the stocks have depleted since the last fortnight or so leading to shortage and whatever lemons are coming from there are being sold at premium prices.

A single fruit is selling for Rs. 10 and medium variety are being sold at two to three fruits for Rs. 20. The premium and succulent variety is being sold for Rs. 12 to 14 per fruit. The prices are almost similar at the Devaraja Market, Vani Vilas Market and M.G. Road Market.

Drop in production

One gunny bag of lemons will cost a trader Rs. 8,000 and it will contain over 1,200 to 1,300 fruits. “Everyone wants succulent fruits that have a smooth texture. There is a considerable demand for smaller ones too as two to three lemons can be bought for Rs. 20 instead of paying Rs. 10 or 12 to a single bigger variety,” said Chandan, a trader at Devaraja Market.

According to traders, there is a 25-30 percent drop in production and this has jacked up the price of lemon.

“We are helpless and even the stocks are less. January and February are the flowering season and now the demand for lemon is usually high as people make more lemonade to quench their thirst in the scorching heat,” said Mahesha, who was sitting by a small heap of lemon at Vani Vilas Market.

Customers say that rising costs are burning a hole in their pockets. “The prices are very high. I bought a dozen lemons for Rs. 100. Earlier, I used to purchase them for Rs. 30. The prices are increasing due to the summer season and everyone is asking for a refreshing glass of lime juice. Added to the woes is short-supply of the fruit,” Vanishree, a regular at Devaraja Market said.

Vegetable prices too soar

Moreover, due to the increase in fuel prices, vegetables and fruits have become expensive. Vegetable prices in Mysuru have shot up due to an increase in the transportation cost, leaving the customers as well as the sellers struggling.

Vegetables like bottle gourd, potatoes, green chillies, capsicum, beans, carrot, beetroot, turnip, radish, brinjal, onion, tomato and garlic have gone up.

Summer has also pushed up the prices of fruits and fruits like apples are being sold at Rs. 180 to Rs. 250 per kg. Pomegranate is being sold for Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 and black seedless grapes are being sold at Rs. 200.

Mangoes have started arriving in Mysuru at a slow pace and Raspuri is available in moderate quantities. A fully ripe variety is being sold at Rs. 180 to Rs. 200 per kg while the semi-ripe Raspuri is being sold for Rs. 200 to Rs. 280 per kg.

Other popular varieties like Badami, Malagoba, Dussheri, Alphonso and Sendhura have not yet come to the market. Till then, the favourite juicy summer fruit will be expensive, traders said.