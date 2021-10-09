C.M. Poonacha elevated to be HC Judge

October 9, 2021

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of four advocates as Judges in the Karnataka High Court (HC). The Centre is expected to approve this and issue a notification.

The four names approved are — Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Anant Ramanath Hegde, Siddaiah Rachaiah and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana took the decision in its meeting held on Oct. 7 and the resolution was uploaded on the Apex Court website yesterday.

Advocate Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha has more than 20 years of practice experience, having commenced his career in law in the chambers of senior advocate S.K.V. Chalapathy, and thereafter under his father late C.M. Monnappa who was also a noted advocate.

In 2001, Poonacha, along with Kiran V. Ron and R. Sukruta, established Lexplexus, a law firm in Bengaluru with a primary objective of providing diverse legal solutions to clients that include individuals, organisations of various types and large corporations. The team has trained many budding advocates.

Today, the firm, with a team of committed professionals, services a range of business and personal needs, addresses a range of diverse issues: litigation, cyber law, corporate law, contracts and intellectual property, cross border disputes, property and their allied areas.

Poonacha is known as Nayan in family circles and hails from Nokya Siddapura near Thithimathi in Kodagu. He has been serving as Additional Government Advocate in the High Court since August last year and has been commended both by the Government and the Court for his professional approach in issues of national importance. His mother Shaila hails from Kandrathanda family. Poonacha is married to Kanjithanda Savitha, daughter of Dr. Kanjithanda Chinnappa and Sharada couple. Savitha too practices as an advocate. The couple has a son and daughter Somaiah and Hitha.