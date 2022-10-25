Cabinet to clear International KSCA Cricket Stadium for Mysuru

October 25, 2022

BCCI President Roger Binny favours IPL in smaller cities like Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) plan to construct a state-of-the-art International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru will soon become a reality as the issue will be taken up in the State Cabinet. The file has been put up and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who has taken keen interest, has recently written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sanction the land for the Stadium. The CM has responded positively and has assured the MP that the Cabinet will accord approval for the land sanction at concessional rate.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Bengaluru, BCCI President Roger Binny said that the IPL tournaments will not be restricted to Bengaluru but would spread its wings to smaller cities like Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has earmarked 19.30 acres of land for the Stadium at Hanchya Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone’ to the south of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre on the Ring Road. This is a suitable land as it is located at a prime locality on the Ring Road where four roads meet and there is good connectivity to Bengaluru.

The KSCA Mysuru Zone had sent a proposal to the MUDA eight years back for the land allotment to construct the international stadium. The land will be handed over on a 30-year extendable lease to KSCA and the proposal is with the Urban Development Department.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor S. Sudhakar Rai said that the KSCA has grand plans to build a world-class stadium in Mysuru that will be better than the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. “The Cabinet will have to clear the land proposal and the issue was stuck all these months due to the cost factor and the State Government has to take a decision,” he said.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has a seating capacity of 32,000 and offers state-of-the-art facilities. The KSCA has embarked on an ambitious plan of upgrading the existing facility by increasing the seating capacity to 70,000.

Meeting with MP

“Chairman of the IPL Governing Council Brijesh Patel and KSCA Hon. Secretary Santosh Menon had a meeting with MP Pratap Simha during the recently held Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Cricket Tournament in Mysuru and the MP assured them of all assistance for KSCA to set up the International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru. During the discussion, Santosh Menon disclosed that the KSCA has plans to invest Rs. 40 crore in the first six months of the stadium construction,” he said.

The MP told Brijesh Patel and Santosh Menon that the State Government is seized of the matter and the CM has assured that the land will be handed over to the KSCA at concessional rate so that the stadium will boost the cricketing talent from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, Sudhakar Rai added.