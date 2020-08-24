Candle light homage paid to Medical Corona Warriors

August 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Chapter of Indian Medical Association(IMA), in association with Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) paid candle light homage to medical staff, who passed away while on COVID-19 duty, near the District Health Officer’s Office in Nazarbad here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, IMA Mysuru Chapter President Dr. Suresh Rudrappa expressed concern over the increasing pressure on doctors and other medical staff following the spread of COVID-19. Appealing the authorities not to exert pressure on medical fraternity who are in the forefront in the battle against the deadly pandemic, he said that the Government must provide adequate medical equipment and staff for a more effective handling of the crisis.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr.S.R. Nagendra, Jayapura Community Health Centre Medical Officer Dr. Chandrakumar, Periyapatna Health Officer Dr. Nagesh and Lab Technician Abdul Hameed who passed away recently while on COVID-19 duty.

IMA Mysuru Chapter Secretary Dr. Chandrabhan Singh, Dr. Mahesh,Dr. Somasundar, Dr. Suresh and others were present.