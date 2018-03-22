CAT disposes of Hassan DC’s petition challenging her transfer

Hassan/Mysuru: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) yesterday disposed of the Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri’s petition challenging her transfer on Mar. 7.

It has also directed Sindhuri to submit a representation to the Chief Secretary within the next two days, “which will be an appeal against her transfer, citing her reasons.” The tribunal said that Sindhuri has time till Mar. 26 to submit her representation, till which status quo will be maintained.

Following the CAT ruling, Sindhuri will continue as Hassan DC till March 26, after which the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms can issue a fresh transfer orders.

The order is likely to end the controversy, which started two months ago after the State Government transferred several officers, including Sindhuri on Jan. 23. When contacted, Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha said that she was yet to receive the CAT order and would take an appropriate decision based on the order.

The transfer was stayed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), as the State had not sought concurrence from the Commission while transferring an official directly involved in the preparation of electoral rolls.

Also, there were rumours of a fall out between Hassan District Minister A. Manju and Sindhuri over works related to Mahamastakabhisheka celebration in Shravanabelagola of Hassan district. The differences had even spilled out into the open after the EC had stayed the order.

Following the transfer orders in January, Sindhuri was transferred on Mar. 7, after electoral roll revision was completed by the EC. Sindhuri had then approached the CAT which had stayed her transfer.

New DC awaits deputation

While Sindhuri approached CAT over her transfer, another IAS officer who was Mysuru DC, D. Randeep cannot take charge. Even though the DPAR website says that he is Hassan DC, he is yet to report for the posting due to the recent developments.

Sources said that the officer had written to the DPAR twice, seeking deputation after another IAS officer was appointed as Mysuru DC. “The issue is likely to be sorted out after fresh transfer orders. Randeep has not been able to take charge as Sindhuri had gone to Court. Following the order, he will report to Hassan,” sources added.