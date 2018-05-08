Cauvery water issue: Security tightened at KRS reservoir

Mysuru: Following the case pertaining to sharing of Cauvery River water with Tamil Nadu scheduled to come up for hearing at Supreme Court today and farmers threatening to storm KRS reservoir, additional security has been provided at the reservoir to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Karnataka Government had yesterday filed an affidavit before the Apex Court, claiming that they had released more water from Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu than what was allotted to it while settling the dispute.

As a precautionary measure, personnel of Para-Military Force, KSRP, DAR Police, along with Srirangapatna and KRS Police, have been deployed at the South and North Gate of the dam and near Cauvery statue in KRS today.

To prevent people from entering the dam from North Bank which connects Mandya Road, additional force has been deployed and the Police have erected barricades at vantage points.

Srirangapatna Circle Inspector Ravindra is leading the security at KRS.