Chamaraja MLA launches COVID Rapid Antigen Testing Centre

July 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As an additional measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and to nip it in the bud itself, Chamaraja Constituency MLA L. Nagendra launched COVID Rapid Antigen Testing Centre at Kailaspuram Government School on Pulikeshi Road here this morning.

Since on-the-spot tests are conducted, it is easy for the Health Department staff to trace the contact history and primary and secondary contacts of positive patients.

The Rapid Antigen Test also puts brakes on the movement of people in the gap between the date of giving swab samples and the date of test results, as the results are declared within an hour of collecting the swab samples.

Residents of Mandi Mohalla, Kailaspuram, Ashoka Road, parts of N.R. Mohalla and Bannimantap and other areas in Chamaraja Constituency, who have COVID symptoms can get themselves tested at this Centre and those who test positive would be admitted to the COVID Hospital.

Nagendra said that COVID positive cases were increasing day-by-day in the district and the only way to control the virus is to identify it in the early stages through COVID Rapid Antigen Testing and treat the patient in the initial stage itself.

Pointing out that Rapid Antigen Testing kits were sought and received recently, the MLA urged the public to come forward and get themselves tested if they have COVID symptoms as it would help in controlling the spread of the virus and added that more Rapid Antigen Testing Centres would be launched in Chamaraja Constituency soon. He also urged the public to follow the rules and not venture out of their houses unnecessarily.

Continuing, Nagendra said that Health officials including the District Health Officer (DHO) had held talks with the Management of JK Tyre and have asked the Management to close down the units in which the employees who have tested positive were working until further orders.

DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh, MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, Corporator Rangaswamy and others were present at the launch.