Chamundi Hill out of bounds from 7 pm tomorrow
Chamundi Hill out of bounds from 7 pm tomorrow

December 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police have announced restrictions on entry to Chamundi Hill after 7 pm on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Entry to Chamundi Hill will not be permitted from Uttanahalli Gate, Devivana Gate, Chamundi Hill steps and Lalitha Mahal Gate after 7 pm, while entry through the Thavarekatte Gate will also be restricted after 8 pm.

Carrying food, liquor bottles or other intoxicating substances to Chamundi Hill has been strictly prohibited, according to a statement issued by the City Police.

Instructing the public to vacate Chamundi Hill by 9 pm, the Police said that visitors returning after 9 pm must exit only through the Thavarekatte Gate. The restrictions, however, do not apply to residents of Chamundi Hill, the statement added.

