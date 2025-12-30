Disproportionate assets case: Lokayukta raids DCF, RFO

December 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar Lokayukta Police conducted simultaneous raids on the offices and properties of two top Forest Department officers and their relatives in Mysuru city, Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and Bengaluru this morning.

Following the registration of cases alleging possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income at the Chamarajanagar Lokayukta Dy.SP’s office, the raids targeted K. Paramesh, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mysuru Division, and Nagendra Nayak, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kundakere, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest, Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

The Lokayukta Police, divided into 10 teams, conducted raids at 10 different locations and scrutinised documents related to the movable and immovable properties of the accused.

DCF Paramesh was at his official quarters in Ashokapuram when Lokayukta Police knocked on his door at about 6.30 am.

The raids were extended to his office at Aranya Bhavan, a house in Aditya Layout on Hunsur Road, his brother Jagadish’s house in Bogadi Second Stage, and his mother-in-law’s house at Banashankari in Bengaluru, covering a total of five locations.

Acting on directions of Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, a team led by Dy.SPs Araga Shylendra and Dinakar Shetty, along with Inspectors Girish, Vijaykumar, Shantinath Honnur, and Bengaluru Lokayukta Inspector Anand and staff, carried out raids.

Similarly, five premises belonging to RFO Nagendra Nayak and his relatives were raided. These included the Forest Department office in Gundlupet town, his residence in Darshan Layout and his father-in-law’s house in Gundlupet town, his official quarters in Kundakere and a farmhouse in Lakkur village of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district.

Lokayukta Dy.SP S.G. Gajendra Prasad, along with Inspectors Umesh, Shashikumar and Lohit Kumar executed the raids.