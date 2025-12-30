New Year’s Eve party must close by 1 am

December 30, 2025

Check-posts to curb drunken driving

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru geared up to welcome 2026, the City Police has issued a set of guidelines for safe New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec. 31 and has directed hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, homestays, service apartments, apartments, associations, malls and organisations to conclude celebrations before 1 am.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said comprehensive arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents, with a special focus on the safety of women, children and the general public.

Tight security: Police Department has deployed four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), eight Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 34 Police Inspectors (PIs), 66 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), 138 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 1,062 Head Constables (HCs) and Police Constables (PCs), along with 154 Women Police personnel, all totalling 1,466.

In addition, 10 City Armed Reserve (CAR) units, five Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Force units, two Commando teams, two Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) teams and one Dog Squad have also been deployed to bolster security.

No wheeling, drag racing: The City Police Commissioner has issued clear instructions to deter indecent behaviour under the guise of New Year celebrations. Special Task Forces have been formed at the Police station level to monitor and curb such activities.

To address issues such as wheeling, drag racing and excessive noise, quick response teams comprising Traffic Police personnel have been deployed.

Check-posts have been established to monitor reckless driving and miscreants, while Highway Patrol vehicles and 112 Emergency Response teams will be active across the city.

Women’s safety: Keeping women’s safety in mind, Pink Garuda (Chamundi Force) teams will actively patrol during the celebrations. The Chamundi Force, comprising women officers and staff, will be on duty to respond swiftly to any incidents.

Guidelines: Hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, homestays, service apartments, apartments, associations, malls and organisations must obtain prior permission for New Year celebrations and ensure that all events conclude before 1 am.

Police have urged citizens to ensure that CCTV cameras installed in homes, shops and public places are functional to assist in identifying any untoward incidents.

Noise levels: Sound systems must comply with prescribed decibel limits, and prior Police permission is mandatory.

DJ music: Playing DJ music has been banned. A Sound Pollution Inspection Team has been formed to monitor violations and legal action will be initiated against offenders.

Prohibited: Consumption of liquor in vehicles at deserted places, parks, the Outer Ring Road and highways is strictly prohibited.

Obscene dances, vulgar behaviour, consumption of narcotic substances, gambling and causing public inconvenience on roads are strictly prohibited. Legal action will be taken against violators, Police said.

Social media misuse: Posting misleading or fake information related to New Year celebrations on social media that may cause public panic will attract legal action.

Digital scams: The public has been advised to avoid unfamiliar links on social media to prevent falling prey to digital scams disguised as gift exchanges.

Check-posts: As a precautionary measure, check-posts will be set up at all entry and exit points to the city.

Members of the public facing any issues during New Year celebrations may contact the Police Control Room at Ph: 0821-2418339, 2418139 or 112.

Legal action will be initiated against those violating the guidelines and the public has been urged to cooperate with the Police to ensure a safe and joyful New Year celebration.

Gas balloons banned

The City Police have banned the sale and use of gas-filled balloons using illegal cylinders. “Strict action will be taken against violators,” the Police said. The warning follows a recent incident in which a helium cylinder exploded near Mysore Palace, killing three people.