Chennai-Bangalore Superfast Express train services extended to Mysuru

Mysuru: The extension of the Chennai-Bengaluru Superfast Express till Mysuru has been approved by the Railways. According to a statement issued by the Railway Board, the train will have commercial stoppages at Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Channapattana, Maddur, Mandya and Pandavapura on the extended portion.

Train number 12609 will leave Chennai at 1.35 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 11 pm and Train 12610 will leave Mysuru at 4.45 am and reach Chennai at 2.30 pm.

It may be recalled here that MP Pratap Simha had urged the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to extend the train to Mysuru when the latter had visited Mysuru on Dec. 27 last year.

Pratap Simha told the Minister that the said train, once arrives at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Station in Bengaluru from Chennai Central Station, it stands idle for the whole night with no primary maintenance. Extension of the train will fill the demand-supply gap and capacity augmentation with no additional investment in physical infrastructure, he had told the Minister.

