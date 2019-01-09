Six more flights to operate from Mysuru

Additional flights from Mysore Airport
- Mysuru-Bengaluru
- Mysuru-Belagavi
- Mysuru-Goa
- Mysuru-Kochi
- Mysuru-Hyderabad (two flights)
New Delhi: Mysore Airport, which at present operates
In a statement issued yesterday, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given approval for six additional flights from Mysuru under the third phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik), the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. The air fares are capped at Rs. 2,500 for an hour-long flight for 50% of seats. The remaining seats can be sold at market rates.
The new flights approved by the Centre are on Mysuru-Belagavi, Mysuru-Goa, Mysuru-Kochi, Mysuru-Bengaluru, and Mysuru-Hyderabad (two flights) sectors. This will help the city on economic as well as tourism front, he said. Thanking PM Narendra Modi and Minister of State, Civil Aviation Jayanth Sinha, Pratap Simha said that the new flights will go a long way in promoting tourism development and industrial growth in Mysuru region. It will help new industries set shop in Mysuru as quick travel needs of people is taken care of by new flights, he opined.
New Year Gift::Many thanks to GoI for approval of air connectivity for five cities from Mysore. In this connection, I appreciate the hard work and sincere approach, co ordination skills of our MP, Sri Pratap Simha which has yelded positive results for the betterment of Mysore tourism.
I am placing a request providing air connectivity to the hill pilgrim centre of Tirumala. Right now there is one express daily from Chamrajnagar and one weekly express to Renigunta. This is inadequate for a popular destination.. It will be very popular and I am sure co -readers will agree. Direct flight to Tirumala is preferred as one can avoid touching very busy and congested Bangalore traffic.
Hoping our MP will look into this request favourably and seek approval from the GoI