Six more flights to operate from Mysuru

Additional flights from Mysore Airport

Mysuru-Bengaluru

Mysuru-Belagavi

Mysuru-Goa

Mysuru-Kochi

Mysuru-Hyderabad (two flights)

New Delhi: Mysore Airport, which at present operates a lone daily flight to Chennai, will soon be linked by air to five more destinations through six flights.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given approval for six additional flights from Mysuru under the third phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik), the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. The air fares are capped at Rs. 2,500 for an hour-long flight for 50% of seats. The remaining seats can be sold at market rates.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha greeting Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayanth Sinha in New Delhi yesterday.

The new flights approved by the Centre are on Mysuru-Belagavi, Mysuru-Goa, Mysuru-Kochi, Mysuru-Bengaluru, and Mysuru-Hyderabad (two flights) sectors. This will help the city on economic as well as tourism front, he said. Thanking PM Narendra Modi and Minister of State, Civil Aviation Jayanth Sinha, Pratap Simha said that the new flights will go a long way in promoting tourism development and industrial growth in Mysuru region. It will help new industries set shop in Mysuru as quick travel needs of people is taken care of by new flights, he opined.

